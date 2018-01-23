Army mom deployed for year surprises son at Bluffton Elementary

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton Elementary School student got a sweet surprise during class last week.

Principal Christine Brown called DJ to the front of the class to discuss how people deal family being gone for a while, and how to help others through it.

DJ is familiar with the situation, having been away from his mother for a year.

Sergeant First Class (SFC) Dhariane Sathler, mom to DJ, has been serving overseas in Kuwait/Iraq for the past year.

But last week, she returned home to South Carolina.

Principal Brown told DJ she was going to grab another student to join in the class discussion, but much to everyone’s surprise, it was SFC Sathler who walked through the door.

A video shared on the school’s Facebook page caught the moment as it unfolded.

DJ gasped, ran to his mom and gave her a huge hug, one year in the making.