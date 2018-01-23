UPDATE: 8.2 earthquake prompts tsunami warning for Coastal Alaska, British Columbia, West Coast

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

The Latest: Official: Seek high ground amid tsunami warning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada’s British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):

2 a.m.

Authorities in Kodiak, Alaska, are telling residents to move to higher ground after a strong earthquake struck nearby, prompting tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

A dispatcher at the Kodiak police department answered a call from The Associated Press by saying, “If this is about the tsunami, you need to get to higher ground immediately.”

The earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 8.2, was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

