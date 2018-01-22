Video: Georgia firefighter who caught child speaks out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — An Atlanta firefighter says he was operating on pure instinct when he saved a child during a building fire.

He caught the little child that was tossed from the third floor and the miracle save was captured on camera.

As fire tore through the Avondale Forest apartments in Dekalb County on Jan. 3–20 units went up in flames.

Capt. Scott Stroup of DeKalb Fire Rescue says when he arrived, one family was trapped three stories up.

“I’ve been doing firefighting for 26 years. That scene right there was probably one of the most emotionally disturbing.

“Just the screams I was hearing.”

Within moments, Stroup says he knew he had to act.

“I just looked, and I knew, that child was about to fall off that balcony. Instincts took over.”

In the video, Stroup runs to the ladder as people are screaming, and in an instant, the child drop

“Something told me that that child was gonna be thrown.”

Witnesses say he’s a hero. Stroup says it was just the right place, at the right time.

“He trusted me enough to drop that child.”

A dozen people – including eight children – were injured in the fire.

But it could have been so much worse–no one died, thanks, in big part, to Capt. Stroup.

But, if you ask him, it was all just in a day’s work.

“I did what any other firefighter on that scene would have done. I was just very fortunate and I just thank God that everything worked out. The child’s OK. The family’s OK.”