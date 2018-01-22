USA Gymnastics board leaders resign amid Larry Nassar scandal

Related Coverage Watch Live: Day 5 of sex abuse victims speaking ahead of Larry Nassar sentencing

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC News) — Three USA Gymnastics board members have stepped down as more assault victims testify against Larry Nassar.

Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley stepped down from the national governing body for the Olympic sport.

This comes nearly 10 months after former president and chief executive Steve Penney was forced out.

“We support their decisions to resign at this time,” said the current president and CEO, Kerry Perry. “We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.

USA Gymnastics has been under fire from some of the biggest names in the sport — Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jordyn Wieber. The Olympic gold medalists say they were molested by Nassar.

The organization was accused of trying to keep a lid on the scandal, waiting five weeks to alert the FBI to a gymnast’s complaint, failing to notify Michigan State University that one of its doctors has been accused, and having Maroney sign a secrecy agreement as part of a settlement.