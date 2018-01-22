UPDATE: Vehicle fire causes delays on I-95 near Jimmy Deloach Parkway

One vehicle was involved in the fire on I-95 southbound near Jimmy Deloach Parkway (WSAV Jim Jensen)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A vehicle fire on I-95 near Jimmy Deloach Parkway caused traffic delays early Monday evening.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Officials say all southbound lanes have reopened.

Drivers in the area near Exit 106 can expect delays as traffic clears.

Still no word on the cause of the vehicle fire.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic delays on I-95 near Jimmy Deloach Parkway.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the two left lanes are blocked to traffic near Exit 106.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. GDOT officials initially reported the expected clearance time as 5:05 p.m.

They have since extended expected clearance time to 9:00 p.m.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

