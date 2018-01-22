UPDATE: Vehicle fire causes delays on I-95 near Jimmy Deloach Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A vehicle fire on I-95 near Jimmy Deloach Parkway caused traffic delays early Monday evening.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Officials say all southbound lanes have reopened.

Drivers in the area near Exit 106 can expect delays as traffic clears.

Still no word on the cause of the vehicle fire.

Keep an eye on this page and WSAV’s Traffic Map for updates.