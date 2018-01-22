‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ tops SAG awards

LOS ANGELES (AP/NBC) – Hollywood seems like it has hit cruise control with its Time’s Up reckoning, at least as far as awards shows are concerned.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday followed the same script as the Golden Globes, giving its top awards to “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and its stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, as well as actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney in advance of Academy Award nominations on Tuesday.

There was no Oprah moment to speak of at the SAG Awards or all black outfits or many remaining Time’s Up pins, either, but Harvey Weinstein accusers Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette did manage to sneak in some genuine emotion when naming other silence breakers in the movement.