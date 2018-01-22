‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ tops SAG awards

Published:
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand and the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP/NBC) – Hollywood seems like it has hit cruise control with its Time’s Up reckoning, at least as far as awards shows are concerned.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday followed the same script as the Golden Globes, giving its top awards to “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and its stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, as well as actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney in advance of Academy Award nominations on Tuesday.

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

There was no Oprah moment to speak of at the SAG Awards or all black outfits or many remaining Time’s Up pins, either, but Harvey Weinstein accusers Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette did manage to sneak in some genuine emotion when naming other silence breakers in the movement.

