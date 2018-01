SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-16 that resulted in the death of a Statesboro man on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Timothy Sapp, 44, was traveling west on I-16 about 9:40 a.m. when he lost control of his 1997 Toyota Corolla just past the Chatham Parkway exit. The vehicle crashed into a tree. Sapp was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.