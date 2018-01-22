Savannah man found not guilty in shooting death of SC woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Georgia man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of a South Carolina woman more than three years ago.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported a Charleston prosecutor said 28-year-old James Torrez Wright of Savannah, Georgia, was cleared late last week.

Wright had been charged in the 2014 home invasion shooting death of 24-year-old Latorria Heyward at a mobile home park in Ravenel. Her fiance was wounded in the shooting.

Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson said Wright had been charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Public defender Ashley Pennington said a key witness offered differing accounts of what happened.

Authorities said two men forced their way into the home and demanded money before shots were fired.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com