Public Service Commissioner Echols: Georgia Power customers should see a benefit from federal tax cut

JoAnn Merrigan, WSAV News 3 Reporter By Published: Updated:

Most of us have certainly heard about the new federal tax plan and what it may mean for individuals but especially for corporations as the corporate rate has been cut by more than ten percent.

As part of that, a number of utility companies nationwide are already saying they will give the tax savings back to their customers.

In Georgia,, Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols told us he believes “rate payers will certainly see a benefit in some form.”

He said it may be a direct refund or perhaps the millions saved by Georgia Power will be applied to the now controversial loan for the Vogtle Nuclear Project. Echols says customers will benefit that way by paying less interest.

Georgia Power has been given until February 20 to report to the PSC on how much federal tax savings the utility may see.

