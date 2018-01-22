Port of Savannah hit 4M cargo container milestone in 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port of Savannah hit a big milestone in 2017, handling a record-breaking 4 million cargo containers.

That’s more than a ten percent increase than the year prior.

Officials say this milestone further proves the deepening of the harbor is vital for the growth of the port.

Savannah is now the fourth busiest port in the U.S. and is growing faster than most.

Port officials say the milestone points to the value of deepening the Savannah River from 42 to 47 feet.

They say more consistent federal funding is needed to make sure the dredging is completed on time.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.