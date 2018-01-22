Our Hometown: Telfair hosts free screening of classic, “Daughters of the Dust”

Join Telfair Museums and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission for a free screening of Julie Dash’s 1992 classic, “Daughters of the Dust.”

Filmed on Hunting Island, the movie was among the first to depict the complexity of Gullah Geechee life.

The screening takes place this Thursday, January 25, from 6 to 8 pm at the Jepson Center for the Arts.

The event is being held in conjunction with the January 26, opening of the museum’s exhibition of the “Sea Island Series” by acclaimed artist Carrie Weems which will be on display through May 6.

For more information, call:

912-790-8800