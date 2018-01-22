On the Straight & ‘Arrow’: Statesboro police form baseball team for kids

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are helping to keep kids on the straight and ‘arrow’ with a new little league baseball team.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead and his officers formed the Statesboro Arrows to help give area kids a chance to learn the game.

“We just want to make sure these kids have a healthy outlet and they can get together and learn some of the things that you can learn from baseball, and you can certainly learn from a team environment,” Broadhead explains.

Not only does it give them something positive to do after school, but it gives them an opportunity bring the community together.

Broadhead says all kids are welcome to play on the team, even if they have never picked up a bat.

Statesboro Arrows player Mason Brinson says that since joining the team, the game has taken on a bigger meaning thanks to his coach.

“He’s helping us to be better players along with everyone else,” Mason says. “He’s teaching us how to be men, not just baseball players.”

Visit the Statesboro Arrows Facebook page for the latest team updates.