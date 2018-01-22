New downtown Savannah parking rates begin Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Beginning Jan. 22, the City of Savannah will being its new Parking Matters rates and will issue warnings on all vehicles that do not comply with the new extended parking hours. The city will also place Parking Guides on these vehicles as well.

That means citations will be issued Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and warnings will be issued after 5 p.m. and on Saturdays.

The City will begin issuing citations on vehicles that do not follow the new Parking Matters plan on January 29.

The parking changes include:

New rate zones—the price to park in the core downtown area (North of Oglethorpe Ave. between MLK, Jr. Blvd. and Habersham St.) is $2/hour. Outside that area motorists can expect to pay $1/hour or less. (see attached flyer). The new parking changes only effects on-street parking north of Liberty Street

Meter enforcement times have been extended from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and this now includes Saturdays.

Motorists can park as long as they would like at any metered space

Public Parking garages will still be available for use at regular rates and discounted rates for afternoon/evening employees.

For more information about the changes and the parking app visit: www.savannahga.gov/parking