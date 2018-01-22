Metro, GSP arrest two in MLK Blvd. carjacking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a multi-agency effort, two men have been arrested for a carjacking last week.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, two suspects armed with guns approached a vehicle at 40th and Jefferson streets and demanded they get out

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped the suspected vehicle on MLK Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the vehicle fled and crashed into a building in the 1800 block of MLK Boulevard.

GSP trooper and Metro officers took the two suspects, Darrell Gordon Jr., 24, and Jamal Stokes, 17 into custody.

According to Metro, a BB gun was located outside of the vehicle.

The suspects were charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and various traffic offenses.