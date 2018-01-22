Lowcountry docks reopening 14 months after Matthew

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Hurricane Matthew devastated the Lowcountry 14 months ago and for some boaters and fishing captains, its taken that long to get back to normal.

But some good news on the water at Skull Creek Marina, where a $3 million revamp of devastated docks is complete.

One of those is home to the North End Charter Fleet, a group of 15 or more boats that work year round to take tourists on the water for an essential Lowcountry fishing experience.

The dock, across from Dockside, Boathouse and Hudson’s restaurants, cost about $290,000 to rebuild after being destroyed in Matthew.

Jim Clark of Stray Cat Charters says captains rely on this area for their livelihood and to aid in tourist traffic and dollars for the entire Island. They are thrilled that their “home base” is back.

“What happened is everyone gained a really good appreciation for what we had, you don’t know what you got til it’s gone,” said Jim Clark of Stray Cat Charters. “Because instead of having our home we’ve got our rods and reels here, we are going to rebuild kiosk and ice machines and that’s going to be done. We are really close to being done with this thing, its great to just have our spot.”

Clark says the charter boat captains aren’t the only ones affected by the rebuild. The next door restaurants get business before and after the charter trips, and will even cook the fish that are caught on our waters.

The docks and boat slips will help house more than 50 boaters in all, as well as a lot of parked traffic during the summertime boating season.

Skull Creek is one of the lucky spots, Palmetto Bay Marina and Dataw Island were demolished by Matthew, and are not expected to reopen.