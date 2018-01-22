Local hot-spot under fire after violence causes city leaders to dig deeper

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — One local hot-spot is getting some heat. Some local lawmakers are concerned about heavy crime near a local college campus and neighborhood. Council members are recommending Overtime Bar and Grill on Skidaway Road in Savannah have its liquor license suspended or revoked.

According to SCMPD, since 2016 there have been more than 15 9-1-1 calls to Overtime Bar and Grill. Some for fights, shootings, even homicides. Some of those inside others in the parking lot but what police and city leaders say they’re trying to do is find the root of the problem.

Savannah State University student, Takaya Fuller says, “revoking the license would be pointless because if we gonna get drunk we gonna get drunk.” As college students they say it’s convenient because its just steps away from campus and gives them an opportunity to take a break from the books.

They also see it as a safe place near home to have fun, “I think OT is a very safe location for us to hang and for us to go and party and for those who are going to choose to drink,” Fuller says. “I honestly think that’s better than all of the other clubs in Savannah because we’re right here.”

They say they don’t go there often, but when they do it’s usually pretty quite.

“Every time I’ve been to ‘OT’ you know we’ve been lit, we had fun. But even after that, there are police standing outside to make sure everybody gets in there cars and get where they need to go,” Fuller said.

But there are others who say. “It’s not the club that has the problem. it’s the people that come with their problems to the club and it makes the club look bad,” J. Duncan says.

Although there is often police presence some say it still doesn’t stop the violence.

There is a history of violence at Overtime even before it changed its name from Tiger Den. Over the past two years Metro Police have responded to the bar and grill for some act of violence. Most recently officers responded to a call of shots fired on New Year’s day. Upon arrival they found one male shot another later showed up to the hospital on his own. The incident is still under investigation and officers say it does not appear to be random.

But those who were there say the incident was unavoidable and happened in the blink of an eye..

“At the moment, there was not anything anyone could have done,” DJ Triple G says. “I feel like the city is doing what they have to do given that the incidents that have occured here. But on the other side i want to say the incidents that have happened here could happen anywhere,” he said.

Some council members say no matter how many there are it’s too many. “The Overtime lounge will be given every opportunity to defend themselves against the charges that are brought to council,” says Alderman John Hall, District 3.

And those at Overtime say their defense will focus on their compassion for customers. “Our defense is our staff, our security team is very reliable and they proceed with caution,” Triple G said.

News 3 also had a chance to speak to nearby business owners who say when they’re open, Overtime isn’t, so crime has never been an issue. Alderman Hall says the show cause hearing will take place February 15.