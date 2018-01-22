Gov’t shutdown hits day-3; budget vote scheduled for noon

(NBC News) — The federal government is closed, but could reopen after a vote Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers are scrambling to find a compromise on the budget, immigration and President Trump’s border wall.

The vote, scheduled for noon, would reopen the federal government until February 8th.

It would force Congress to approve a budget first, then deal with DACA, the program that provides protection for undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

Democrats are expected to meet this morning, and some don’t trust a Republican promise to fix immigration later.

Two Republicans who flipped and voted with Democrats earlier are flipping back.

“We’re going to vote yes. We believe that this commitment is significant, and I hope that we have an enough so we can open the government back up,” says Arizona Senator Jeff Flake.

Part of the challenge: No one’s quite sure what the president will sign.

He insists on full funding for a border wall, not just a down payment.

