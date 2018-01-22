Firefighters say residential sprinkler systems could get South Carolina out of top 10 states for fire deaths

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – South Carolina is a leading state for fire deaths, but after an apartment fire in Port Royal this weekend, firefighters say sprinkler systems could get the state out of the top ten.

The fire started on a woman’s stove at the Ashton Pointe Apartments Friday night. It took firefighters about four minutes to respond, but by time they got there, there wasn’t much to do, thanks to two sprinklers installed inside the apartment, the fire was pretty much out.

“We’ve seen buildings that don’t have sprinkler systems and buildings that do have sprinkler systems,” said Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District, “It’s quite a relief to get on scene, see all those families evacuating, which was a good thing, and be able to go in there, and know that it’s just a small, essentially a mop up operation.”

Byrne says the fire at Ashton Pointe is a prime example of the impact sprinkler systems can have.

“We had a major fire at the Mossy Oaks Village apartment complex a number of years ago, several families were displaced,” he recalled, “It started as a fire in a closet and just grew out of control. There was no sprinkler system and they lost the building.”

Sprinkler systems in all apartment complexes and houses are included in model United States building codes, but only two states and few cities have fully adopted it.

“Unfortunately South Carolina has elected to not adopt that provision in the code so we are still building buildings without putting sprinkler systems,” Byrne said, “That frustrates us at the firefighter level because not only are we watching families become homeless, not only do we see the injuries and deaths, but we’re putting our lives at risk going in to put out a fire that technology and codes could have eliminated before it even really got started.”

The code’s been brought up in South Carolina legislation for more than a decade, but has never passed.

“It’s been a fight. A lot of states have gone up against the political lobbyist of the Home Builders Association who have been very successful in fighting us on sprinkler systems in buildings and a lot of fear in the community,” Byrne said, “One of the myths you’ll hear out there is sprinkler systems are too expensive, well sprinkler systems will cost about the same amount it would cost to sprinkler your front lawn with new construction.”

Firefighters across the nation have similar stances. The South Carolina Fire Sprinkler Association and the National Fire Protection Agency also campaign for the code.

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Marshal Capt. Tim Ogden said in a press release, “While the state has yet to adopt the section of code that requires single family dwellings to install a sprinkler system when built, a fire sprinkler system is required in all new construction of apartment complexes similar to this one,” referring to Friday’s fire at Ashton Pointe, “We saw the benefit of that. No one lost their lives, this mother had the time she needed to get her child and get out of the apartment.”

Byrne says the code is ultimately what will get South Carolina out of the top ten states for fire deaths in the U.S.,but for any changes to pass, they would first appear before the South Carolina Building Codes Council and then the General Assembly.

To ask find out more about installing a sprinkler system in your home, contact your local fire department.