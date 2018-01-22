Final respects given to S. Carolina officer killed in ambush

LIVE: Funeral & procession underway as Carolinas honor Mike Doty ( via WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The funeral for a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina shot and killed in an ambush has started with the other three officers wounded in their wheelchairs just in front of the flag-draped coffin.

Authorities say York County Det. Mike Doty was shot Jan. 16 by Christian McCall after he ran from his York, South Carolina, home into the woods after his wife called 911 to report he was attacking her.

Investigators say McCall shot an officer handling a police dog, then ambushed Doty and two other SWAT team members looking for him a few hours later.

McCall was shot and is recovering.

Members of the SWAT team were in their camouflage uniforms as Doty’s funeral started at Calvary Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Doty will be buried in Rock Hill.