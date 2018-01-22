DEVELOPING: 15-year-old hurt in Texas school shooting

ITALY, Texas (KXAS) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody and a 15-year old girl has been airlifted to a hospital following a shooting at a Texas high school.

Police surrounded Italy High School on Monday morning and some students were seen walking out of the school in an orderly line.

There was a heavy police presence and several ambulances on site.

The Ellis County Sheriff tweeted about 8:30 a.m. local time that one person was in custody following the shooting.

Students were being evacuated to a nearby elementary school where parents could pick them up.

Ellis County officials say the shooting occurred in the high school’s cafeteria.

No word on the severity of the 15-year-old girl’s injuries. Officials do not know the relationship between the boy and girl.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with us for further updates.

Some story information via AP.