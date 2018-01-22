Customers hold candlelight vigil for Taco Bell destroyed in fire

WSFA Staff Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) — Loyal customers of a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire held a candlelight vigil Sunday night.

The restaurant partially collapsed after catching fire last week.

Investigators believe the fire began in a small room holding “electrical distribution equipment.”

About 100 people came out in support of the location, paying tribute and remembering their favorite Taco Bell.

The vigil started off as a joke on Facebook but quickly became a reality.

The owners of the Zelda Road location plan to reopen and thanked the community for their support.

