Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby has performed in public for the first time since a sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015, telling stories, playing with a band and joking that he used to be a comedian.

The 80-year-old entertainer took the stage for an hour Monday at a Philadelphia jazz club in his first show since May 2015. He asked if the bass player’s 11-year-old son knew who he was and deadpanned, “I used to be a comedian.”

Cosby’s last comedy tour ended amid protests as about 60 women were coming forward to accuse him of drugging and molesting them, something he has denied.

Cosby is scheduled for an April 2 retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Jury selection will start March 29.