Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo, Bill Cosby pauses to talk to reporters as he leaves following a dinner at an Italian restaurant in Philadelphia. (Tim Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby has performed in public for the first time since a sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015, telling stories, playing with a band and joking that he used to be a comedian.

The 80-year-old entertainer took the stage for an hour Monday at a Philadelphia jazz club in his first show since May 2015. He asked if the bass player’s 11-year-old son knew who he was and deadpanned, “I used to be a comedian.”

Cosby’s last comedy tour ended amid protests as about 60 women were coming forward to accuse him of drugging and molesting them, something he has denied.

Cosby is scheduled for an April 2 retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Jury selection will start March 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s