Do you know someone who’s struggling with addiction?

Tomorrow night, Trinity United Methodist Church in Savannah will begin a new series to help families deal with addiction and recovery.

Click the video box to watch our interview with Rev. Stacey Harwell-Dye.

Faith Partners Recovery Ministry

Trinity United Methodist Church

225 W. President Street

Tuesday, Januay 23

6 pm – 7:15 pm

FREE

For more information, call: 651-281-7236