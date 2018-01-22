Chatham County Hospital Authority takes steps to make sale of Memorial final

Related Coverage Public hearing on proposed sale of Memorial Health focuses on price offered, assets

The sale of Memorial Health may not be signed on the dotted line yet, but it’s close. Monday, the Chatham County Hospital Authority passed two resolutions to make the sale final. One ends the lease that the Authority holds on Memorial’s land, etc. and the other indicates approval of an Indigent Care Trust Fund to be set up by the new owner from proceeds of the sale of Memorial’s land and assets. The Hospital Authority will serve as the Trustee of that fund.

Dr. Frank Rossiter, Chatham County Hospital Authority, “As members of the Hospital Authority we’re happy to report we have approved the elements of the HCA transaction,” said Dr. Frank Rossiter , the chair of the Chatham County Hospital Authority. “During the entire process, our Hospital Authority as public servants have made sure that all the necessary details are well in place so that we have a healthcare partner committed to the care of the health and well being of the residents of Chatham County and the surrounding area.”

Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) is buying Memorial for $710 million. The sale marks a turn in Memorial in terms of its ownership by HCA which is a “for” profit organization.

The Hospital Authority along with the board of directors of Memorial Health searched for a company over the past two years that could provide an infusion of cash for the troubled safety net facility. Memorial however had much to offer according to its board and members of the Hospital Authority, for example its medical school and the fact that it is the only Trauma Care Unit in southeast Georgia.

Rossiter has said on many occasions that the promise of the continuation of safety net services like trauma care and the neonatal unit are main factors in the seleciton of HCA.