Burton crews extinguish brush fire near Seabrook homes

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire near two homes on Stuart Point Road Monday afternoon.

Burton firefighters responded to the scene in the Seabrook area about a half mile away from Whale Branch Elementary School.

Officials say embers in a far tree line ignited and accelerated the brush fire toward two nearby residences and a parked vehicle.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the slow-moving brush fire before damages could occur.

The resident of a home on Stuart Point Road said he believed the fire started when someone tossed a cigarette into a ditch near the home.

No injuries were reported and operations at Whale Branch Elementary were not affected.

Officials say this is the fifth brush fire Burton firefighters have responded to this year.