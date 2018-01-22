Burton crews extinguish brush fire near Seabrook homes

By Published:

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire near two homes on Stuart Point Road Monday afternoon.

Burton firefighters responded to the scene in the Seabrook area about a half mile away from Whale Branch Elementary School.

Officials say embers in a far tree line ignited and accelerated the brush fire toward two nearby residences and a parked vehicle.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the slow-moving brush fire before damages could occur.

The resident of a home on Stuart Point Road said he believed the fire started when someone tossed a cigarette into a ditch near the home.

No injuries were reported and operations at Whale Branch Elementary were not affected.

Officials say this is the fifth brush fire Burton firefighters have responded to this year.

Smoke from a brush fire on Stuart Point Road. (WSAV Stassy Olmos)

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s