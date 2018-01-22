92-year-old defies her age through ballroom dance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We grow a little bit older each day, but that doesn’t stop one Florida woman from dancing.

92-year-old Judith Baizan is turning back the clock with some show-stopping dance moves, giving a new meaning to the ‘twilight’ of life.

Baizan has been dancing since high school and hasn’t lost a step.

But just a few months ago, she did, unfortunately, lose her dance partner. Her husband Ernesto passed away in October at the age of 90.

“He grounded me then I could do anything. He was supportive of anything I wanted to do,” she said.

Now, facing life alone for the first time in 63 years, Baizan is putting one foot in front of the other.

Her dance teacher Roy Stone was excited to show her off but wanted to make sure she could handle it.

“I said you know Judith just to be on safe side, I should probably know your age,” he said. “And I about dropped my jaw because I thought she was in her mid-70s, and to find out she was 92…92!”

While Baizan knows her way around the dance floor, she says it wasn’t always that way.

She was hesitant to take lessons as an adult until she found Roy.

“I appreciate the way he teaches,” Baizan said. “He’s very good, very caring about students and treats us well.

And the rest, as they say, is history.