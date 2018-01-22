$10,000 reward offered in Wayne County arson investigation

By Published: Updated:
A house fire in Jesup displaced a mother and her two children. Now officials are looking for the person(s) responsible for the fire. (courtesy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office)

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are asking anyone with information regarding a weekend house fire in Wayne County to come forward with information.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, an investigator in his office ruled the fire at 91 Womack Road as an arson.

The fire on Saturday, Jan. 20 originated in the master bedroom of the home and destroyed the residence.

According to Commissioner Hudgens, a mother and her two children were displaced but were not home at the time of the fire.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the fire to call 1-800-282-3804.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).

Callers can contact the number at any time and can choose to remain anonymous.

Commissioner Hudgens says the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

