Two Fort Stewart soldiers facing DUI charges after ramming truck into home

WALTHOURVILLE, GA- Two Fort Stewart Soldiers were arrested Saturday night after one of them slammed their pickup truck into a home on Sheila Drive. No one was hurt in the crash.

Steven Brown, a witness to the crash who was driving behind the soldiers at the time, told News 3 that the driver, 19-year-old Israel Jurado, narrowly missed two homes before ramming into a mailbox and then the house next door.

“After he got up to the first house, the car just accelerated. He hit the first mailbox and my instinct is, ‘he’s about to go through the front door, he’s about to go through the house,’ because he went to the first yard, second yard, mailbox and another yard,” said Brown.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Jurado then got out of the car and bolted. They said the passenger, 20-year-old Colby Loveday, hopped into the driver seat and tried to speed away.

Cidena Walthour, the first person to arrive at the scene, told News 3 that the driver ran over to him shortly after the crash.

“He was like I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it, but you can tell that he was drunk. Like you can tell,” said Walthour.

His parents live in the house on the corner of the street. Although no one was injured, Walthour said he’s concerned that the next person who drinks and drives may not be as lucky.

“That’s what’s making me so nervous about it now, because of where my mom lives. She lives right there on the curb. I’m just thinking, how many more people are going to come and drink and drive and then wind up hitting my mom’s house? Then what?”

Jurado is facing charges for driving under the influence, fleeing the scene, obstruction of justice and failing to maintain lane. Loveday is also facing charges for DUI and obstruction of justice.