Crews battle massive fire at Hilton Head Starbucks

By Published:

Hilton Head Island — (WSAV)

Firefighters on Hilton Head Island spent hours on the scene of a massive fire overnight at a Starbucks.

The fire broke out just after one a.m. at the Starbucks located on William Hilton Parkway.  A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputy saw smoke in the area and quickly discovered the building was on fire.

Officials believe it started in the electrical room of the building.  It’s determined to be accidental.  It took firefighters over two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s