Crews battle massive fire at Hilton Head Starbucks

Hilton Head Island — (WSAV)

Firefighters on Hilton Head Island spent hours on the scene of a massive fire overnight at a Starbucks.

The fire broke out just after one a.m. at the Starbucks located on William Hilton Parkway. A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputy saw smoke in the area and quickly discovered the building was on fire.

Officials believe it started in the electrical room of the building. It’s determined to be accidental. It took firefighters over two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.