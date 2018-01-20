Savannah park renamed in honor of community pioneer

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – “It all started with a prayer and a dream,” says Chatham County City Commissioner Bobby Lockett. And it’s that dream that Retha Mae McCoy wanted to see become a reality.

A place where the children of Runaway Point in Savannah could have fun. McCoy’s daughter, Donna Conyers, always remembers her mom saying:

“These kids need a play to play. And thats when she started on the journey.”

A journey leading to building Runaway Point Park in 1993. The park would go through many changes over the years adding baseball fields, tennis courts and walking trails.

And after her years of hard work and dedication, city leaders and the community wanted to say thank you by renaming the park the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park. Many say no one deserves the honor more than her.

“We are very proud today to name this park in honor of a person who loved and honor this community and that’s Mrs. McCoy; hats off to Mrs. McCoy,” says Lockett.

For her family and friends, they say her dream has finally come full circle.

“Children is on the park today and many days I am in this neighborhood, I see this park very plentiful with children who are out playing and enjoying themselves.”

McCoy says she is eternally grateful for all the support she’s gotten.

“It’s a joy when I ride by and see it and say thanks the lord and I thank god for the blessing,” said McCoy.

