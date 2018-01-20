Government shutdown impacts Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield

Fort Stewart, Ga — (WSAV)

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield will be impacted by the government shutdown as services cease operations to comply with the legal and regulatory requirements of operating in the absence of appropriations.

3rd Infantry Division’s ability to deploy Soldiers in support of worldwide missions remains intact. 1st Armored Brigade will continue deployment preparation activities as scheduled.

Military personnel, Non-Appropriated Fund employees, and exempt employees are not subject to furlough; the Army will continue to provide for the nation’s defense despite the reduced contributions of its civilian workforce.

A limited number of pre-designated Department of the Army employees will continue operations and provide installation support.

All Department of the Army civilians and contractors will report to work Monday, Jan. 22 and fill out required paperwork prior to being furloughed.

Impacts to installation services are as follows:

Army and Air Force Exchange Services

All main exchanges and shoppettes will operate with normal hours, no degraded service.

Commissary

Commissaries will be open normal hours until Wednesday. Leaders and management will reassess at that time.

Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security

Functions continuing: Training support to 1st Armored Brigade and other deploying organizations; airfield operations support for deployment and redeployment; installation operations center; mobilization planning and support.

Functions stopping: Visual Information, security clearances and functions.

Directorate of Public Works

Functions continuing: Plant operations; repairs; on-going contract oversight; housing; utilities; key environmental oversight.

Functions stopping: master planning, administration.

Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Functions continuing: all fitness centers, Child Development Centers, community recreation, etc.

Functions stopping: None.

Directorate of Emergency Services

Functions continuing: Fire department; law enforcement and the 911 call center.

Functions stopping: Limited Visitor Control Center operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. supporting commercial vehicle entry only; physical security inspections; weapons registration; fire inspections; fire administrative functions.

Army Community Services

Functions continuing: Army Emergency Relief; Pre-deployment symposiums; Family Advocacy; Victim Advocates.

Functions stopping: Exceptional Family Members Program; Soldier Family Assistance Center; Survivor Outreach Services, Employment Readiness; Relocation Assistance.

Directorate of Human Resources

Functions continuing (but limited): Identification Cards, Retirements, Transition, in/out processing, Soldier for Life, Casualty Assistance, Army Substance Abuse assistance, Army Continuing Education.

Functions stopping: none.

Other U.S. Army Garrison functions with limited capabilities: Religious Service Office; Public Affairs; Resource Management; Installation Safety Office.

Logistics Readiness Center

Functions continuing: Transportation services; maintenance services; Central Issue Facility at Fort Stewart.

Functions stopping: Ammunition Supply Points, Installation Property Book Office, Central Issue Facility at Hunter Army Air Field.

Network Enterprise Center

All functions will continue except routine communications work orders.

Mission Installation Contracting Command:

Only providing essential contract support; all other functions stopping.

Civilian Personnel Advisory Center:

All functions stopping.

For information on medical services, please visit https://www.fb.com/winncares/.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/FortStewartHunterArmyAirfield/ or Twitter @USAGStewartHAAF.