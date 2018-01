Fort Pulaski — (WSAV)

Due to the lapse in government funding, ongoing bridge construction, and safety issues stemming from storm recovery efforts, officials announced Saturday that Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public.

Park access to McQueen’s Island including the Lazaretto Creek Boat Ramp and McQueen’s Island Trail is still available.

Park offices will remain closed until government business resumes.