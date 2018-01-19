Walmart offering free health screenings on weekend Wellness Day

By Published:
Walmart Wellness Day is America’s largest single day health fair event.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Walmart stores around the Hostess City will be holding a Wellness Day event this weekend, providing free health screenings.

Patients will also be able to learn more information about blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and low-cost immunizations.

In select locations, free vision screenings will also be available.

Visit any Savannah Walmart store on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take advantage of everything Wellness Day has to offer.

Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in some stores to assist with smoking cessation. It’s a free resource intended to help patients towards their goal of quitting tobacco.

The company also recently announced it will be the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposals — a responsible disposable solution for patients.

