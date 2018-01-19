Video: Store manager walks through snow to deliver groceries to woman confined to home

Corydon, KY (WDRB) — A Corydon, Kentucky woman was stuck in her house during this week’s snow storm. Now she’s calling a store manager her hero.

The snow is now melting outside the Dollar General in Corydon, but for one regular, the appreciation of the customer service will never fade away.

Chris Falardo, the store manager at that Dollar General says, “Corydon, pretty much thrives on hospitality so any other store manager around here probably would have done the same.”

Chris Falardo braved the roads to get to work Tuesday morning.

Harrison County declared a state of emergency because conditions were so rough.

“Everyone was pretty much snowed in.”

Before the store even opened he picked up the phone. A woman was calling from more than an hour away and was trying to get groceries to her daughter who is confined to her home and was running low on supplies.

“It was simple stuff you know water, a pack of coke I think it was, milk, bread. I just came through here like any other customer would do.

“I ended up telling her. Hey look. I’ll save you the gas the time. Let me just gather some supplies for her.”

So he took a case of water off the shelf. Loaded it into the cart grabbed some other groceries and headed out into the snow.

“She probably thought I was coming in a vehicle. She definitely wasn’t expecting me on foot.”

With the cart full of groceries, he headed uphill pushing the cart nearly two football fields through the snow and ice.

Carolyn Fessel, the woman who received the groceries says, “It was comical and it was nice . It was just a combination of a lot of things. You know it made me smiling and I really needed that.”

Fessel had a rod put in her back last month and hasn’t been able to leave her home.

“It was really a sweet thing for him to do. I was just. I was very surprised.”

The store manager covered the cost of the groceries out of his own pocket. He says it wasn’t much more than $15.

“To her it was like 10 grand so, I’ll take it.”

“He didn’t want anything. He said you just have a nice day. I’m happy to do this for you.”

Two strangers meeting in the storm, and now a woman who will be a customer for life.

“When I get better, I’ll be seeing a lot of him and I think we can build a pretty good friendship from this.”