Video: Day-3 round-up in sentencing for former USA Gymnastics doctor

LANSING, Michigan (NBC News) — Emotional stories of sexual abuse continue against Dr. Larry Nassar in day three of his sentencing hearing.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina began proceedings by reading a 6-page letter from Nassar complaining about the victim statements. Nassar called it a “media circus,” saying the judge was using the hearing for her own attention. Nassar also said he thinks the victim statements are unfair.

During a nearly 17 minute response, the judge hit back.

“This isn’t worth the paper it is written on,” she said, “There’s no truth in it. It’s delusional.

“… You may find it harsh that you are here listening. But nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands. You spent thousands of hours perpetrating criminal sexual conduct on minors. Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense, and ruining their lives.”

Nassar pleaded guilty to multiple state charges of child sexual abuse. As part of that agreement, the Michigan court invited all of his accusers, nearly 150 women, to speak at his sentencing.

More than 100 victims are expected to deliver their statements in front of Nassar.

Also during the day-three proceedings, Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis read a statement on behalf of 2012 Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney who was not in attendance.

“As it turns out much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact was and forever shall be a child molester, a monster of a human being, end of story. He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away

“For me the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15-years-old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight and the next thing I know, i was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a quote “treatment.” I thought I was going to die that night. Because the national team training camps did not allow parents to be present, my mom and dad were unable to observe what Nassar was doing and this has imposed a terrible and undeserved burden of guilt on my loving family.”

“Larry Nassar deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, not only because of what he did to me, my teammates, and so many other little girls. He needs to be behind bars so he will never prey upon another child.”

The judge is expected to render a decision on friday. Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges. Prosecutors are seeking up to 125 years in prison for Nassar.