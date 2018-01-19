Power to the Polls: Women’s Solidarity March this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend marks one year since the revolutionary Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

While last year’s march on Washington prompted satellite marches around the country–like the one we had here in Savannah–pushing for equal pay and affordable healthcare; this year organizers say it’s all about power to the polls.

Women and activists in Savannah will merge to march again on Saturday, Jan. 20, in conjunction with other marches across the nation. Organizers hope to propel females into action with a wink to the 2018 midterms coming up.

Community leaders will also lead workshops on Sunday, Jan. 21, hoping to inspire women to run for local office and create a vision plan for moving the community forward-

The Women’s Solidarity March to Forsyth Park will take place Jan. 20 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Organizers will gather in Wright Square and then head south on Bull Street to Forsyth Park.

The Women’s March Convention: Power to the Polls, will take place on Sunday Jan. 21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.at the Savannah Film Company on West Jones street. Seating for this event is currently full, but organizers are encouraging people who wish to attend to come after noon.