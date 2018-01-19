Pooler names Interim Police Chief

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Pooler has named an Interim Police Chief after news of Police Chief Mark Revenew’s leaving.

Lt. Jim Ward will serve as the Interim Chief of the Pooler Police Department.

He is an Armstrong graduate who has been with the department for over 10 years. Lt. Ward is also a former Federal Agent with the U.S. Customs Service.

This comes days after Police Chief Mark Revenew took the Interim Chief position at the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Revenew announced his retirement from the Pooler Police Department last year and was expected to leave the department at the end of April.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to pull double duty, serving as the Interim Chief at SCMPD and Chief of Police in Pooler.

Revenew says he plans on playing an active role in helping to fill both roles.

Pooler hopes to have a permanent replacement by April.