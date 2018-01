POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The best of the best showed off their talents today at Pooler Elementary School.

Fourteen students stood before judges, parents and their classmates hoping to become this year’s spelling bee champ.

News 3’s own Kim Gusby served as the official word caller.

In the end, Liam Clark walked away as the winner with Cayden Smith as the runner-up.

The winning word? Obtuse.

Congratulations to all the students from everyone at WSAV.