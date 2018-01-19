PHOTOS: Local churches participate in March for Life

Local churches at March for Life View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little) (courtesy WSAV viewer David Little)

Savannah-area churches left for Washington on Thursday to participate in the March for Life.

Members of the Independent Presbyterian congregation, members of a local Right to Life committee and other churches participated in the march in our nation’s capital.

The group will also visit with U.S. senators and congressmen while in Washington.