PHOTOS: Local churches participate in March for Life

Local churches at March for Life

Savannah-area churches left for Washington on Thursday to participate in the March for Life.

Members of the Independent Presbyterian congregation, members of a local Right to Life committee and other churches participated in the march in our nation’s capital.

The group will also visit with U.S. senators and congressmen while in Washington.

