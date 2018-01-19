Our Hometown: Talent needed for MLK Express Success Youth Showcase

Calling all students, if you’ve got talent– bring it!!!

Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association is looking for young people ages 5 to 21 to perform during its annual Express-Success Youth Talent Showcase– Saturday, February 17 from noon to 4 pm at The Greater Gaines Chapel Fellowship Hall– that’s located at 10-06 May Street.

Singers, dancers, poets, and musicians are all welcomed!

Performances are limited, so secure your space by calling 912-234-5502 or emailing celebrate@mlkingsavannah.com.

Registration is free and so is the event!

I’ll be there, along with E-93’s Kenya Cabine to emcee.

For more information, visit: mlkingsavannah.com