New recovery ministry aims to help Savannah’s addicted and their families

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Trinity United Methodist Church on Telfair Square has started a new recovery ministry aimed at offering education and support for people who are struggling with addiction and for the people who love them. The ministry is called Trinity Faith Partners.

Throughout January, Pastors Ben Gosden and Stacey Harwell-Dye, are preaching on “The 12 Steps for Everyone.”

The event beings at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, as Trinity Faith Partners will host its first hour-long informational panel on addiction and recovery. According to a release from the church, this panel will focus on what family and friends can do – and not do – if they love someone who is struggling with addiction.

Trinity United Methodist Church is located on Telfair Square at 225 West President Street. Parking available behind the church in the Robinson Parking Ramp. Enter at the President Street door or for wheelchair accessibility, on York Street. Child care will be available.

This is the first in a series of informational presentations by the new Trinity Faith Partners Recovery Ministry. We provide education, awareness and support for people in Savannah who are suffering from addiction and for the people who love them. For further information, contact Carol Pine: 651-281-7236.