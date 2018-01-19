Metro: Woman in wheelchair hit, killed in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old killed in a crash last Friday.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Albertha Bowens was in a motorized wheelchair when she was struck by a Ford F-150.

Bowens was traveling north in the southbound lanes of E. Broad Street at Hall Street around 6:45 p.m. Karl Whatley, 51, was driving southbound when his truck struck Bowens.

SCMPD says she was transported to Memorial Medical Center where she died soon after as a result of injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit.