March for Life: Trump addresses anti-abortion activists

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s committed to building “a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished.”

Trump spoke Friday via video from the White House Rose Garden to thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered for the annual March for Life.

He says he is the first president to address the gathering in its 45-year history.

The former Manhattan real estate magnate was stepping to the forefront of the movement, a significant distance from the days when he supported abortion rights.

He says he changed his mind around 2011.

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the march in Trump’s absence.

But nearly a year into the presidency, Trump has delivered rules, policy changes – and Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.