Live Oak Public Libraries joins PINES Network in February

SAVANNAH, GA- If you have an overdue library book, you now have an extra month to turn it in.

The Live Oak Public Libraries are joining with the PINES Network, which will give book lovers access to hundreds of libraries around the state and some leeway during their transition period.

Community members can access materials beyond what’s available locally and have items delivered to their home library for free. PINES cardholders can also travel to any of the 54 partner library systems in the state to check out or return books.

“If you happen to be in Tifton, GA, you can walk into their library, find a book, lay down your PINES card and check out a book, and you can return it to us when you come back home. You read it, then you return it to us and we send it back free of charge,” said Trent Reynolds, Executive Director of the Live Oak Public Libraries.

Here are some key dates you need to know:

The Live Oak Public Libraries will offer fine forgiveness January 16- February 20

Library members will not be able to place a hold on items until February 20; All current holds will expire

The Live Oak Public Library Cards will also expire on February 20

You can begin applying for a new PINES library card on February 1