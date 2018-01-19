Free mammograms for women who meet eligibility criteria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) is partnering with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1602 Drayton Street.

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, please call 356-2946.

 

 

