Former NBA player from Savannah charged in Mississippi pursuit

Tim Quarterman (photo via WTVA, LSU Athletics)

PONTOTOC CO., Miss. (WSAV) — A former Johnson High School basketball standout who played NBA ball is in trouble with the law.

Mississippi police arrested 23-year-old Tim Quarterman Monday night after he led state troopers on a pursuit.

Troopers say they attempted to stop Quarterman for speeding and he intentionally rammed a police cruiser causing both vehicles to crash.

Quarterman and the police officer were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He was charged with aggravated assault and felony fleeing with a bond set at $25,000.

Quarterman lived in Savannah but went on to play basketball at LSU and in the NBA for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers.

Story info via WTVA, NBC News.

