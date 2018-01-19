Dogs rescued during Irma now up for adoption

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Five dogs left to fend for themselves during Hurricane Irma were rescued live on television — now they are ready for adoption.

All of the dogs were taken to SPCA Florida in Lakeland where they received medical treatment and training, learning how to live outside of a cage.

It took a few months, but now the pups are all smiles.

“Difference of night and day. And seeing them out here in the play yards, and we’re very excited about it,” says Adam Stanfield with SPCA Florida.

Two of the dogs have already found homes and the remaining three are up for adoption.

“It’s pretty neat to have a dog that you can see on TV before knowing it,” says Toby Zinninger who adopted one of the dogs. “And he’s been a really good dog and we’re happy to have him.”

Zinninger says getting the animals back on the right path towards health and happiness is key.