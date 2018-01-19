Community Corner: Commemorative Tribute marks 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death

Fifty years after his death, the world still celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.– a life dedicated to achieving peace, equality, and justice for all Americans.
Ron Williams is the founder of R& R Youth and Community Empowerment Organization.
He tells us about an upcoming event honoring the late civil rights leader and his legacy.
More details:
The 50th Year Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Tribute
Sunday, February 4
4:30 pm – 7 pm
St. John Baptist Church “The Mighty Fortress”
522 Hartridge Street
FREE
Click here for more information