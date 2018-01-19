City to adopt abandoned shopping cart ordinance

Related Coverage Council unanimously passes ordinance on horse carriage regulations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Thursday in an effort to address the issue of abandoned shopping carts around the city.

A five-month study conducted in 2013 by the city, Property Maintenance and Sanitation departments, showed that over 200 abandoned carts were found around the city on public or private property each month.

While some voluntary measures were adopted four years ago to address the problem, many argue that a more formal practice is needed.

READ: Abandoned Shopping Cart Ordinance

The ordinance, adopted on Thursday, requires retailers with more than 10 carts to establish a plan for cart prevention and retrieval.

Failure to comply will result in a fine of $500. The city will also charge businesses a $375 retrieval fee if they have to step in and retrieve/return carts.

This ordinance also makes abandoning or removing shopping carts from private property a misdemeanor.

The measure will go into effect on June 1.