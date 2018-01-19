City, county settle dispute over police costs

Related Coverage Council to vote on $3.2 million agreement over police services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The dispute between the city and county over police costs appears to have come to an end.

The Savannah City Council agreed on a deal Thursday to settle the matter on outstanding costs owed by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

The city claimed they were owed more than $6 million for police protection services in 2016 and 2017.

READ: Settlement Agreement between Savannah & Chatham County

As a compromise, the county agreed to pay about $3.2 million for police services in 2016, 2017 and the month of January 2018.

The county will also take over the 911 center when the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department splits on Feb. 1.

